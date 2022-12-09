Senator Jon Tester, VA Under Secretary hold town hall in eastern Montana

BILLINGS, M.T. (KUMV) - Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary of Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal were in eastern Montana Friday.

Holding a town hall in Billings, they spoke with veterans and VA health officials about improving community health and expanding mental healthcare access.

“It is clear that we need an all-hands-on deck approach to address this systemic and societal issue. Looking ahead, we need to break down the stigma surrounding mental health, we have to make sure the VA has the tools it needs to meet the mental health needs of our veterans, and we need to improve services in rural America,” said Tester.

Elnahal said his time in Montana provided insight into the needs of rural veterans and the importance of accessible healthcare services.

“Our relationship with the community needs to be more seamless in terms of veterans receiving their records back and our clinicians in the VA to receive those records to have a better continuity of care,” said Elnahal.

Elnahal adds that improving telehealth services will also be important, especially for those who are not close to a VA facility. Tester said broadband internet improvements from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help those without reliable internet.

They also touted the benefits of the PACT Act, which was signed into law in August. Dr. Elnahal said the VA is working as fast as they can to add newly eligible veterans into the VA’s system.

