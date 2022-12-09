Senator Jon Tester, VA Under Secretary hold town hall in eastern Montana

Sen. Tester at Veteran Town Hall
Sen. Tester at Veteran Town Hall(Photo courtesy: Sen. Jon Tester)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, M.T. (KUMV) - Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary of Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal were in eastern Montana Friday.

Holding a town hall in Billings, they spoke with veterans and VA health officials about improving community health and expanding mental healthcare access.

“It is clear that we need an all-hands-on deck approach to address this systemic and societal issue. Looking ahead, we need to break down the stigma surrounding mental health, we have to make sure the VA has the tools it needs to meet the mental health needs of our veterans, and we need to improve services in rural America,” said Tester.

Elnahal said his time in Montana provided insight into the needs of rural veterans and the importance of accessible healthcare services.

“Our relationship with the community needs to be more seamless in terms of veterans receiving their records back and our clinicians in the VA to receive those records to have a better continuity of care,” said Elnahal.

Elnahal adds that improving telehealth services will also be important, especially for those who are not close to a VA facility. Tester said broadband internet improvements from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help those without reliable internet.

They also touted the benefits of the PACT Act, which was signed into law in August. Dr. Elnahal said the VA is working as fast as they can to add newly eligible veterans into the VA’s system.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
Corey Gardner
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
Williston Shooting update
UPDATE: Williston police report officer involved shooting
Joshua Eddy is charged with luring minors by computer and three counts of corruption or...
Washburn teacher facing felony charges after deputies say he had relationship with student
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex

Latest News

Minot library closed
Minot Public Library closed on Monday, staff training
Legislative Districts NE Mont.
Montana redistricting commission working on new legislative map
what you need to know
Winter Storm Update as of 12/9/22
New Salem wind project
Proposed wind farm near New Salem