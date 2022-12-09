Proposed wind farm near New Salem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is not only a leader in oil production, but wind power as well. A new wind farm was proposed last night at the Morton County commission.

The facility would be constructed near New Salem in Morton and Oliver counties. The proposed 81 turbine farm would produce an expected minimum capacity of 200 megawatts. The project will be owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy resources. The wind farm is pending local and state approvals. It is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2025.

