Proposed wind farm near New Salem

New Salem wind project
New Salem wind project(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is not only a leader in oil production, but wind power as well. A new wind farm was proposed last night at the Morton County commission.

The facility would be constructed near New Salem in Morton and Oliver counties. The proposed 81 turbine farm would produce an expected minimum capacity of 200 megawatts. The project will be owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy resources. The wind farm is pending local and state approvals. It is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2025.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Gardner
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
Williston Shooting update
UPDATE: Williston police report officer involved shooting
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex
Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”

Latest News

Grismobile
It’s a beaut Clark!
Williston Shooting update
UPDATE: Williston police report officer involved shooting
ND shelter discusses 'hard year' for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM
Pets aren't presents
‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle