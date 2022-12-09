Popular Christmas toys this year

Santa
Santa(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year there are specific gifts under the Christmas tree that are more in demand than others. Some fifth graders from Highland Acre Elementary School talked about what they are wishing for.

Just like the popular Christmas movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys, a lot of Christmas items end up on shelves like these at Seeds of Hope, as every single year, there are new popular Christmas items for kids.

Students are working on their lists of Christmas wishes in Shannon Chaussee’s fifth-grade class.

“I would like some art supplies like a drawing compass and some nice colored pencils,” said Henry Leibel.

With all the new toys on store shelves and online, some Seeds of Hope employees say buying second-hand is also a great option, and they have beloved popular toys from previous years.

“I want a Shrek toy because it’s like, it’s fun, and I would like to play with him every day,” said Tio Hengio.

At Kirkwood Mall, kids tell Santa what they would like him to leave in their Christmas stockings.

Nationwide some of the most popular toys this year, according to The New York Post, are Paw Patrol Chase 2-in-1 Transforming City Cruiser Toy Car, a Pokemon 25th Anniversary Collection Celebrations Elite Box and a Fisher Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy.

“A cleaning toy or something like one of those things, where you can shoot your clothes into a basket, and it will fall into a dirty basket,” said Hale Ubl.

Along with thinking about what they want for Christmas, the students are decorating holiday gnomes. The kids only have to wait another two weeks until they find out if their wishes come true.

The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $942-$960 billion over the holiday season.

Seeds of Hope donates all of its sales to The Abused Adult Resource Center and has a special area sectioned off for Christmas items which are 30% off.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
Corey Gardner
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
Williston Shooting update
UPDATE: Williston police report officer involved shooting
Joshua Eddy is charged with luring minors by computer and three counts of corruption or...
Washburn teacher facing felony charges after deputies say he had relationship with student
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex

Latest News

Memorial Highway reconstruction
Memorial Highway project in Mandan delayed
DSU golf
Dickinson State adds indoor golf facility to campus
$161 million
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility
Minot library closed
Minot Public Library closed on Monday, staff training