Popular Christmas toys this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year there are specific gifts under the Christmas tree that are more in demand than others. Some fifth graders from Highland Acre Elementary School talked about what they are wishing for.

Just like the popular Christmas movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys, a lot of Christmas items end up on shelves like these at Seeds of Hope, as every single year, there are new popular Christmas items for kids.

Students are working on their lists of Christmas wishes in Shannon Chaussee’s fifth-grade class.

“I would like some art supplies like a drawing compass and some nice colored pencils,” said Henry Leibel.

With all the new toys on store shelves and online, some Seeds of Hope employees say buying second-hand is also a great option, and they have beloved popular toys from previous years.

“I want a Shrek toy because it’s like, it’s fun, and I would like to play with him every day,” said Tio Hengio.

At Kirkwood Mall, kids tell Santa what they would like him to leave in their Christmas stockings.

Nationwide some of the most popular toys this year, according to The New York Post, are Paw Patrol Chase 2-in-1 Transforming City Cruiser Toy Car, a Pokemon 25th Anniversary Collection Celebrations Elite Box and a Fisher Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy.

“A cleaning toy or something like one of those things, where you can shoot your clothes into a basket, and it will fall into a dirty basket,” said Hale Ubl.

Along with thinking about what they want for Christmas, the students are decorating holiday gnomes. The kids only have to wait another two weeks until they find out if their wishes come true.

The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $942-$960 billion over the holiday season.

Seeds of Hope donates all of its sales to The Abused Adult Resource Center and has a special area sectioned off for Christmas items which are 30% off.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.