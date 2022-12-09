‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the cold weather, animal shelters in Bismarck and Mandan are at and over capacity. Staff now worry that pets given as gifts could find their way into the shelters after the holidays. Your News Leader spoke with the Central Dakota Humane Society about gifting animals and alternatives.

Cameo Skager at the Central Dakota Humane Society says it has been an “incredibly hard year” for stray and abandoned animals in North Dakota. That’s because of the weather and people considering giving up pets due to financial or life changes.

“It seems we have been getting a lot of phone calls for people wanting to rehome their one- to two-year-old dogs,” said Cameo Skager, communications/development director at Central Dakota Humane Society.

As each animal at the shelter waits for a loving family, Staff say they work to make sure future pet owners are prepared for the responsibility and commitment.

“You need time for training, time for exercise, time for play. You need to have money for veterinary bills, for food, for supplies,” said Skager.

Skager says no matter the temptation over the holidays, animals aren’t presents.

“Pets should never be a surprise gift or a spur of the moment decision. It’s something that you want to give thoughtful consideration and make sure your family and your lifestyle fits with having a pet at that time,” said Skager.

She says instead of giving a pet as a gift, if you’re considering adding a new member to your household it’s a good idea to gift a leash or toy and take time to select a pet that fits your family’s lifestyle after the holiday rush.

If you’re having a hard time meeting your pet’s needs, there are options available including professional rehoming services, breed-specific rescues and no-kill shelters. Veterinarians can also help connect you with resources.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.