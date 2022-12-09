N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM

BISMARCK, N.D. - A new documentary series is telling the stories of the nation’s farmers and ranchers.

“Faces of Food” is a series produced by ADM that shows the hard work, tough decision-making and dedication that goes into feeding the world.

The debut episode features a North Dakota farm family.

“It was probably most challenging week of cattle that I’ve ever seen,” said Baldwin producer Clark Coleman.

Coleman will never forget last April’s blizzards. In the debut episode of ADM’s new documentary series, Faces of Food, the fourth-generation Baldwin producer recalls the challenges of calving in the middle of a blizzard.

“Calving is a big deal for us. It’s a very high maintenance, all hands-on deck process and that’s without a blizzard,” said Coleman. “So, you put a blizzard into the deal, and it just really changes everybody’s lives for however long that blizzard is, you know, we just can’t afford to lose the calves and when you do lose his calves, you feel bad about it because they’re our responsibility. We’re supposed to take care of them.”

In the video, Coleman recalls trying to get the cattle in the dark with his son Cooper. They got lost several times, and finally had to turn back.

“My son got off the Ranger and walked about 10 feet with a powerful spotlight, and I couldn’t see him anymore. I thought, ‘Oh my God, he shouldn’t be out there,’” he said.

Coleman hopes sharing his story, the good and the bad, might help people better understand what farmers and ranchers like he, his brother and his sons do every day at DJ Coleman Farms.

You can watch all the Faces of Food videos here (Faces of Food - ADM Advantage)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.