Montana redistricting commission working on new legislative map

Legislative Districts NE Mont.
Legislative Districts NE Mont.(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana’s five-member districting and apportionment commission is getting closer to creating a new legislative map.

The commission is tasked with drawing 100 evenly populated districts for members of the state house, then pairing districts together for state senate seats. Last week, nonpartisan chairwoman Maylinn Smith sided with Democratic commissioners Kendra Miller and Denise Juneau to hold a public hearing on their proposed map, which would shift boundary lines in Richland and Dawson counties, as well as areas near Glasgow.

“My goal here is still to work towards consensus for that final map because that is what I believe is best for Montana. That’s my role here, it’s to look at the state of Montana and figure out what is going to be best for Montana,” said Smith.

Republican commissioners Jeff Essmann and Dan Stusek say the proposed map is less compact and not as competitive compared to their maps.

Smith says this will not be the final map, but a starting point. A hearing will be held on Saturday, December 10.

A final map must be presented to the state legislature within the first 10 days of the legislative session, which starts January 2.

