Memorial Highway project in Mandan delayed

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Astute Mandan residents might have noticed a planned improvement to Memorial Highway set for 2022 hasn’t happened yet.

An off-highway construction project, which will consist of new storm sewer piping between Main Street and 46th Avenue Southeast, has been delayed to address stormwater drainage challenges. City staff and leaders still need to coordinate on a funding source, among other things.

One option is a State Water Commission grant, which would increase the capacity of the water lines. The future schedule of the project is undecided as city leaders address the stormwater drainage hang-up.

