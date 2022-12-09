It’s a beaut Clark!

Grismobile
Grismobile(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are many Christmas themed destinations in Bismarck and Mandan, like the holiday light display in Dykshoorn Park, Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner and Candy Cane Lane. Now add one more to that list.

There is an old-fashioned Christmas car driving around town, that’s right out of an iconic holiday movie and it’s inspiring many people to say, It’s a beaut, Clark, it’s a beaut!

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors that this wild car is driving around lit up like a Christmas tree,” said Casey Cashman of Bismarck.

For Missy Moritz getting in the holiday spirit is more than just decorating the tree. For her it’s a Griswold family Christmas.

“Instant smiles, instant laughing. I love it when people are inside because then I’m not driving by myself,” said Missy Moritz, Grismobile owner.

Mortiz got the iconic wagon from her babysitter, Kathy and she knew that it needed to be turned into something special. “Oh, it’s awesome, it’s vacation meets Christmas Vacation, it is Christmas Vacation,” said Cashman.

The car wouldn’t be complete without Clark and the Griswold family Christmas tree.

Mortiz is asking a free will donation for rides around town. For her this isn’t a business, it’s a way to raise money for charity during the holiday season.

“I already asked my husband and family to kind of keep their eyes peeled for some more station wagons. Maybe we’ll do a fleet and if we did that Kathy’s car would continue to be the donation car.”

Mortiz is hoping her classic car encourages everyone have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas because of her Grismobile.

If you are familiar with the movie, Mortiz even has a real cousin named Eddie who is one of the characters in the classic film.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Gardner
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
Williston Shooting update
UPDATE: Williston police report officer involved shooting
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex
Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”

Latest News

Williston Shooting update
UPDATE: Williston police report officer involved shooting
ND shelter discusses 'hard year' for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM
Pets aren't presents
‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
Joshua Eddy is charged with luring minors by computer and three counts of corruption or...
Washburn teacher facing felony charges after deputies say he had relationship with student