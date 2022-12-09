Flames from semi temporarily close parts of I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says flames from a burning semi-truck stretched across both westbound lanes of I-94 early Friday morning, temporarily blocking travel.

Troopers say a semi-trailer lost lights and its electrical stopped working while traveling west on I-94 near West Fargo before 5:30 a.m.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Fargo, pulled off on the shoulder and noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The man attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

I-94 was closed for about 30 minutes as the north wind was pushing the flames across both westbound lanes of the interstate.

