Flames from semi temporarily close parts of I-94 in Fargo

Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94(MGN)
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says flames from a burning semi-truck stretched across both westbound lanes of I-94 early Friday morning, temporarily blocking travel.

Troopers say a semi-trailer lost lights and its electrical stopped working while traveling west on I-94 near West Fargo before 5:30 a.m.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Fargo, pulled off on the shoulder and noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The man attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

I-94 was closed for about 30 minutes as the north wind was pushing the flames across both westbound lanes of the interstate.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Gardner
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”

Latest News

Youngest legislator
A conversation with the state’s youngest-ever lawmaker
New underwater treadmill for dogs
New underwater treadmill helps dogs heal, stay active
Kids born during the Pandemic
Kids born during the Pandemic have shown certain delays
10PM Sportscast 12/08/2022
10PM Sportscast 12/08/2022