Dickinson State adds indoor golf facility to campus

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson State University is bringing the golf course indoors.

The Sanford Sports facility inside the student center is home to a new indoor golf area.

The training room will allow both the men’s and women’s golf teams to practice during the winter.

Team fundraising and the university helped secure money for the project.

The school’s athletic director says they hope it will also attract future athletes.

“An area where they can putt, and where they can chip, and there’s a couple simulators down there, said DSU Athletic Director Pete Stanton. There will also be a workout area for them down there, so we worked really hard to get to that point with a lot of fundraising with Coach O’Donnell spearheading that, and it’s going to be another great addition to our campus and obviously help in our recruiting.”

Stanton says the school will also be adding women’s wrestling to their sports program.

He says they’re in the process of searching for a head coach.

