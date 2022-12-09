Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed.

This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center. The former Catholic school that’s been converted into a prison is due for an upgrade.

“There are some specialized needs that must be addressed. The time is long overdue for our correctional center for women,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Rachelle Juntunen is the DWCRC’s warden, and she says the move to an upgraded facility would benefit the women incarcerated there.

“They’ve done some studies, they’ve identified what their needs are, they’ve worked with architects to really design something that’s impactful and specifically driven for the females,” said Juntunen.

The Department of Corrections has proposed the new facility be based on correctional centers in Norway, where the emphasis is on rehabilitation rather than punishment.

“They treat them in a manner that is maybe different than what we do in America. Maybe not so much in North Dakota, but it really is about trying to get them better so when they come out, they’re better neighbors,” said Juntunen.

Rachelle says a large number of incarcerated people struggle with addiction and mental health issues, which ultimately drives their criminal behavior. And that’s one reason why the governor’s budget addresses those underlying issues by doubling funding for programs surrounding behavioral health.

“The goal of community connect is to provide services upstream, before individuals become involved with the criminal justice system, child welfare services, or get involved with homelessness,” said Burgum.

As for the facility in New England, which employs people from across southwest North Dakota, it would serve a different purpose.

“We would move into some type of different mission, like a residential treatment center,” said Juntunen.

In that new role, the New England facility would maintain its relationship with the D.O.C.

At $161 million, this is one of the bigger items in Burgum’s budget, and it remains to be seen if the Legislature will approve the funding for the project. However, it should be noted that in the governor’s 75-minute speech, this spending point was one of only a handful that received applause from the lawmakers.

