BREAKING: Officer Involved Shooting

Officer Involved Shooting in Williston
Officer Involved Shooting in Williston(MGN)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston police say a suspect was shot Friday morning following a traffic stop.

In a press release, two officers were called to respond to a vehicle blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd Ave West and 42nd Street West at around 3:40am. Police say the suspect ran and officers ran after the person and gunfore was exchanged.

Neither officer was hurt. The medical status of the suspect is not known at this time.

This is an ongoing story.

