Wow! Westhope/Newburg senior records rare quadruple double vs. Glenburn

GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT) - Westhope senior Ellie Braaten notched double-digit figures in four statistic categories Tuesday night.

In basketball terms, that’s a quadruple double.

“I’ve never had a player do that. I’ve coached varsity for 20 years, 400 some-odd games, I’ve never had a player get a ‘quad’ before. She’s been close a few other times, but that was pretty cool,” said Sioux Coach Bob Beaudrie.

Ellie scored 25 points in the 70-50 win over Glenburn. She also tallied 12 rebounds, 13 assists and 13 steals.

“I kind of just went throughout the game, doing what I could, and it just ended up being the right numbers,” said Ellie.

The Sioux play Des Lacs-Burlington Thursday night, in Des Lacs.

