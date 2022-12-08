United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Surrey’s Ethan Hanson

By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Ethan Hanson made a change this year.

“Moving me to running back was definitely fun,” said Ethan, a senior at Surrey High School.

“He’s patient, he’s waiting, he’s waiting... He’s waiting and no one on the defense can see him and then boom, all of a sudden, he’s busting through and goes for those 60-yard touchdowns,” said Connor Hill, the head football coach at Surrey.

Ethan had to be patient this year. He was the backup running back until midway through his senior season.

“I played one play my junior year as running back and I fumbled … it was because I had sleeves on, that was my excuse,” said Ethan.

“I blamed it on the arm sleeves,” said Ayden Amundson, a senior at Surrey.

It wasn’t the first time Ethan had to fight for his place.

Ethan weighed 130 lbs. his freshman season.

“I definitely got pushed around a lot,” said Ethan.

And now says his scale tips near 180 lbs.

“On the football field, weight room, practice stuff he really wants to show you how to get stuff done. Get it done right,” said Ayden.

The payoff was worth it.

“It was fun blocking for him, that’s for sure,” said Ayden.

He earned the title of team captain.

“He’s a genuine dude. He cares for you,” said Ayden.

Ethan scored almost 20 touchdowns for the Mustangs this year.

Sometimes, the fastest player on the field likes to take life slowly.

“I hunt, fish and enjoy life. My dad grew up that way. Grandpa brought me along with the tradition,” said Ethan.

He knows his values.

“He’s a very caring person. He cares about you. He cares about everyone that he hangs out with,” said Ayden.

Once counted out, now trending up.

In addition to football, hunting, and fishing, Ethan says he also shoots trap and golfs for the Mustangs.

