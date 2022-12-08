Sports Spotlight - Victoria Murillo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - She lives in a place most North Dakotans would consider an excellent place to leave the snow behind in the winter. She’s also one of the best swimmers in NCAA Division II. U-Mary’s Victoria Murillo is in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

If you look at the U-Mary swimming record board in the BSC Aquatic center, one name catches your eye… numerous times. Having someone like Victoria Murillo is a huge advantage for any college program.

Victoria Murillo: “To be successful at U-Mary means a lot of hard effort. Because the effort that I do is not just me, it’s my coaches and everyone who’s there to support me, like my parents and my teammates. It’s nice since it brings results, my efforts. I’m very happy with what I’ve been doing so far.”

Having someone as talented and experienced as Victoria on your team not only helps win titles, it also helps develop her teammates who can follow her example..

Coach Ryan Evans “It’s been great having Victoria be a leader for us in the pool. You know, winning events. Doing a great job in training. The rest of her teammates can really utilize her to help them get better, because they do have one of the best swimmers in the conference training with them every day.”

Moving from the warm, sunny beaches of Cancun, Mexico to a cold, snow-covered Bismarck, North Dakota is no easy feat. It does make it much easier with a supportive group of teammates.

Victoria Murillo: “Well I’ve been here for 4 years so I’m kind of getting used to the cold, even though every winter I say that. And then it gets super cold, and I wish I was back home because back home it’s like 80 degrees/70 degrees all year round so when it gets cold, I deal with it. I’m not the only one international swimmer on the team, so I relate to some of the girls. They are very supportive, always there and cheering at the swim meets.

Having already been an All-American swimmer, a 7-time time Northern Sun champion, and the holder of numerous school records, Victoria still feels like there is work to be done.

Victoria Murillo: “Even though this is my fifth-year swimming, it doesn’t feel like it’s my 5th year. I feel like since covid started, this is my second or third year. I’m glad I still have two years left because I feel like I have a lot of potential left. It’s hard to explain but I feel like it’s so cool that I’m still able to have another chance to race and do better than I was last year. I don’t like to jinx myself, but I would like to place first in conference in 4 events and maybe go to nationals.”

