Real I.D. deadline delayed again

Real I.D.
Real I.D.(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The deadline to obtain a Real I.D. has been pushed back to May 2025. The concept of more secure drivers’ licenses and identification cards pre-dates the September 11 terrorist attacks.

In 2008, the Bush administration’s Department of Homeland security ordered all states to require Real IDs for those 18 and older who wish to fly anywhere within the United States. The deadline has been pushed back for 14 years, initially those delays were due to lack of funding and technology.

“Some of the technology was not readily available yet. So that’s why it took 14, 15 years to get where we are today. Realistically, three years was not enough time when 2005 when they passed this it was supposed to go into effect in 2008. That wasn’t enough time to do the drastic changes we needed to do in order to meet the requirement,’ said Director of Driver’s License, Brad Schaffer.

Now states are citing a backlog of applications due to the pandemic and that has caused the most recent delay. Brad Schaffer says North Dakota reports 53% of the population as having a Real I.D. which is just above the national average of 52%. A Real I.D. will allow you to fly anywhere within the United States and can be renewed online once you are certified.

