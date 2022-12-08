Rail bridge dispute continues

Rail Bridge
Rail Bridge(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Friends of the Rail Bridge are continuing their fight to preserve the historic structure. The group is taking more legal action a month after the US Coast Guard ruled BNSF has the right to tear down the bridge.

Friends of the Rail Bridge are making a move they are calling big and bold. The group has brought forth three key issues they say BNSF has not addressed in terms of tearing down the bridge.

“We have the opportunity to go big or go home in our efforts to save our iconic and beloved rail bridge,” said Mark Zimmerman, FORB president.

The three issues the groups said needs to be resolved involve state law permits. The group says BNSF has not obtained a water quality certificate, a sovereign lands permit and approval from the State Historical Board to tear it down.

”It was obvious to me that a lot of the important legal issues were overlooked,” said Lyle Witham, FORB in-house counsel.

BNSF said in a statement that “it is disappointing to see FORB’s latest effort to try and delay this critical project. Delaying building a new bridge has real consequences to all North Dakota industries that rely on .... rail transportation.”

FORB says they remain committed to exhausting every option to help preserve the bridge.

“Along with the North Dakota State Capitol this bridge is the most visible structure that identifies Bismarck and Mandan,” said Zimmerman.

The bridge was completed in 1883 making it almost 140 years old.

Friends of the Rail Bridge are requesting an investigatory hearing on whether BNSF or the state own the bridge. BNSF states they will not be commenting on the permit process at this point.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex
Emersyn Decker in front of her make a wish camper
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
Samantha Perry, 38, (far left) and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Michael Burke, (far right) were...
Couple charged after body found in basement freezer, police say
"Holiday Lights on Main" in Mandan
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck

Latest News

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
Respiratory illnesses increase
First District streamlines vaccine process as flu, COVID, RSV on the rise
Flu season
Cold, Flu and RSV, Oh my! Schools hit hard with illnesses
Corey Gardner
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict