ND health expert on infections this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Health experts are predicting it will be a busy flu season.

There are close to two thousand reported flu cases statewide, and that’s just one of the North Dakota Health Department’s concerns.

Southwestern District Health Unit’s Executive Officer says North Dakotans are fighting various viruses this winter.

Sherry Adams says flu season is peaking earlier and cases are increasing rapidly.

“Almost two thousand, last week for flu cases was one thousand and thirty-three, so it’s been doubling every week,” said Sherry Adams, Executive Officer.

Adams says they’re also seeing patients with Coronavirus, Strep throat, and RSV.

She says the rapid spread causes hospital capacity concerns and concerns with travel.

She believes the increase in flu cases is because fewer people are getting vaccinated.

“Ironically this week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and so encouraging people to get that flu shot,” said Adams.

Adams says the infections have similar symptoms including fever, cough, and sore throat to name a few. She says the best way to protect yourself and others is to get your vaccinations and pay attention to symptoms.

“Do extra cleaning and sanitizing of computers, doorknobs, those kinds of things, washing your hands, all those basic things can help,” said Adams.

And stay home if you’re sick.

For more information on Southwestern District Health Unit and its services, visit swdhu.net



