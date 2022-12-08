Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast releases cookbook

Miss ND Sidni Kast cookbook
Miss ND Sidni Kast cookbook(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT N.D. (KMOT) – Miss North Dakota 2022 Sidni Kast left Thursday for the Miss America competition, which begins on Monday.

She released a cookbook which includes recipes from former Miss North Dakotas as far back as 1971.

Some of the organization’s board members’ soups, desserts, breakfast and other recipes were added to the collection.

The book titled, “Cooking with Crowns,” is an opportunity to share favorite recipes with her supporters and a way to fundraise for her Miss America competition expenses.

She credits her mother for her cookbook.

“She was the one that had the idea, who has really been the forefront in finding how we can get this whole thing put together,” said Kast.

The cookbooks are sold on the Miss North Dakota organization website for $20. The competition will be streaming live.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex
Emersyn Decker in front of her make a wish camper
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
Samantha Perry, 38, (far left) and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Michael Burke, (far right) were...
Couple charged after body found in basement freezer, police say
"Holiday Lights on Main" in Mandan
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck

Latest News

Kids playing
Kids born during the Pandemic have shown certain delays
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
Respiratory illnesses increase
First District streamlines vaccine process as flu, COVID, RSV on the rise
Flu season
Cold, Flu and RSV, Oh my! Schools hit hard with illnesses