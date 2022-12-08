Minot crews brave bitter cold to repair water main breaks

Minot water main break
Minot water main break(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Public works crews in Minot have been braving the cold all day, working to repair a series of water main breaks, and they still have hours of work ahead of them.

The breaks in question are near Burdick Expressway on 4th Street SW, just south of the Minot Auditorium.

One lane of roughly half a block of Burdick is coned off while crews work on repairs.

The one break closer to Burdick is done, but crews were still working on the other one on 4th Street late Wednesday afternoon, and a foreman on scene said they expect to be working on it until the midnight hour.

Some of the underground equipment being replaced dates back to the 1940s.

Motorists are asked to be courteous when passing the site.

