Mario Lamoureux establishes hockey training center in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This fall, professional hockey player Mario Lamoureux, who played in college for UND and then in the East Coast Hockey League, the American Hockey League and abroad, established a hockey training center in Bismarck. Your News Leader spoke with Mario about the center and the dream to inspire the next generation of players.

Players practiced their shooting and stick handling skills with Mario Lamoureaux and other trainers at Trench Training Center in Bismarck Monday.

“There’s a lack of hockey facilities for the amount of hockey players in Bismarck. We thought this would be a great thing to give back to the community and kind of help our hockey community grow and develop,” said Lamoureux, owner/operator Trench Training.

Moving from synthetic ice to the turf, kids worked on body mechanics, agility and fitness.

“It just gives me the off-ice ice time that I don’t have on ice,” said Owen Brousseau, youth hockey player.

Players said they have big goals.

“How to make a better snap shot, wrist shot, slap shot, everything,” said Brousseau.

They said they’re hoping the drills will translate to their games... and beyond.

“It builds up our shot muscles, just our muscles in general,” said Caleb Rodgers, youth hockey player.

“Obviously we want to train hockey players, but we just want kids to understand how they can be healthy and utilize the information they get for the rest of their lives,” said Lamoureux.

Lamoureux said it’s the hard work that makes successes sweet.

“If there’s one thing I miss about playing professional hockey, I kind of miss being in the trenches, as I would say, which is why we named [the facility] Trench Training. You just kind of have to grit your teeth and go do the hard things that are tough to do on a day-to-day basis,” added Lamoureux.

He said it’s rewarding to watch the next generation of players grow.

If you’re a hockey fan, you’ve heard the name Lamoureux before. Mario’s father was a goalie for UND in the 70s and 80s. His sisters were members of the U.S. women’s ice hockey team in 2010, 2014 and 2018. They won silver and gold. Two of his brothers also play professionally, and one brother coached at UND.

To learn more about Trench Training Center visit: Trench Training Center (lamoureuxhockey.com)

