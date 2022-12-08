Kids born during the Pandemic have shown certain delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Pandemic presented many challenges that have changed the way the world works, but for kids who are just starting their life, these changes could be more than just a slight bump in the road.

Some of the kids have been observed to have developmental issues due to the Pandemic. Specialists in Early Intervention at BECEP have noticed changes in many children born during the Pandemic.

“I’ve noticed that kids really aren’t sure how to interact and communicate with other kids their age or even other adults other than their parents, just because they haven’t had the opportunity to be around other kids and other adults that aren’t their parents,” said Kirsten Little, speech language pathologist.

Some long-term issues could be delays in learning to crawl and progressing into walking and other typical developmental milestones.

“Up until about 18 months, if they didn’t get a lot of floor play, a lot of time kiddos will learn other ways to move,” said Pediatric Physical Therapist, and Early Interventionist with BECEP EI, Gina Gentzkow.

These issues could have resulted from the children being at home and not immersed in the community, stemming from parents not having as many chances to integrate them.

“So, we’re just seeing a lot of families that did not have a lot of options during the pandemic, and there are so many things that were shut down over lost opportunities,” said Valerie Bakken, Bismarck Early Childhood Special Education BECEP coordinator and principal.

Unfortunately, the specialists say the first five years of life are crucial for development in children.

“Yeah, it’s really crucial at this age that our kids have lots of different opportunities and experiences because their brain is just a sponge right now, and is absorbing all that information,” said Little.

Some of the long-term implications could show up at school when kids start reading and writing and encounter speech delays.

“I would say that we’ve definitely seen an increase from our professionalism in regard to what type of children are in our services. I think that there has just been such a concern and scare for a lot of families,” said Bakken.

BECEP is free and will do screenings of children and can provide additional support to worried families. The specialists also recommend parents reach out to their physicians and pediatricians if they’re worried about implications.

