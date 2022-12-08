Judge to decide on motion to dismiss for Williston daycare provider charged with Child Abuse

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williams County judge will be ruling on a motion to dismiss a daycare provider’s child abuse case.

Police say Torrie Vader was charged with abuse after shaking a baby in August 2021. In the motion, Vader’s attorneys argue that the information filed by the state is too vague and doesn’t provide any specific facts to prove the charge.

“There is no alleged incident set forth in the Information and no alleged specific act that was committed to support the charged offense... This is insufficient to satisfy the specific facts requirement,” the motion states.

Williams County Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Preusse filed a response saying they will amend the information that would adequately address Vader’s concerns.

Judge Kirsten Sjue will hear from both sides on December 20.

A jury trial is currently scheduled for January 3 in McKenzie County.

