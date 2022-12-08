Have an ugly Christmas sweater? Grow With Me in Minot wants it

Minot store Grow With Me says ugly Christmas sweaters are a big hit this year, and they could...
Minot store Grow With Me says ugly Christmas sweaters are a big hit this year, and they could use donations, but it's for a good cause.(none)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Around this time of the year, Grow with Me thrift shop in Minot sells donated ugly sweaters for a good cause, and this year they’re running out quickly.

Owner Val Stadheim said she’s so unusually short that she’s had to turn to other thrift shops for extras.

In previous years, Stadheim said her average was $600 in ugly sweater sales.

So far this year she’s made $900.

Stadheim said proceeds will go to Dakota Hope Clinic.

“We also sell [sweaters] wholesale and then ask an additional donation of 5 or 10 dollars, so we do have some brand-new sweaters in as well,” said Stadheim.

If you want to donate your sweater to the cause, here’s the address/phone number:

Grow with Me, Inc.

106 Main St. S

Minot ND 58701

701-839-0366

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
46-year-old Emily Eckroth
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
Emersyn Decker in front of her make a wish camper
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
"Holiday Lights on Main" in Mandan
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck

Latest News

Westhope senior Ellie Braaten notched double-digit figures in four statistic categories Tuesday...
Wow! Westhope/Newburg senior records rare quadruple double vs. Glenburn
Class-A Basketball Poll
Class-A Basketball Poll
Busy Flu Season
ND health expert on infections this winter
Athlete of the Week Ethan Hanson
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Surrey’s Ethan Hanson