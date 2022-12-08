Have an ugly Christmas sweater? Grow With Me in Minot wants it

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Around this time of the year, Grow with Me thrift shop in Minot sells donated ugly sweaters for a good cause, and this year they’re running out quickly.

Owner Val Stadheim said she’s so unusually short that she’s had to turn to other thrift shops for extras.

In previous years, Stadheim said her average was $600 in ugly sweater sales.

So far this year she’s made $900.

Stadheim said proceeds will go to Dakota Hope Clinic.

“We also sell [sweaters] wholesale and then ask an additional donation of 5 or 10 dollars, so we do have some brand-new sweaters in as well,” said Stadheim.

If you want to donate your sweater to the cause, here’s the address/phone number:

Grow with Me, Inc.

106 Main St. S

Minot ND 58701

701-839-0366

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.