Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict

Corey Gardner
Corey Gardner(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A former Williston daycare provider was found guilty five months ago of harming a baby. On Thursday, she was in court for sentencing.

In March of 2019, Corey Gardner, an unlicensed daycare provider, was arrested for child abuse. Police say a two-month-old baby in her care had sustained several injuries including brain bleeding, lack of oxygen to the brain and bone fractures. A jury found Gardner guilty in July, pushing assistant state’s attorney Nathan Madden to request the maximum sentence of 10 years.

“She sentenced [the baby] to a lifetime of issues and complications that will stem from this,” said Madden.

Gardner’s attorney, Steven Mottinger argued that the maximum is too much, calling Gardner “a good citizen and a great mother.” In a brief statement, Gardner apologized to the family, but did not claim guilt.

“I’m not asking for forgiveness, but I want them to know that I always cared, regardless of what they think,” said Gardner.

Judge Paul Jacobson agreed with Madden that Gardner’s actions were a “gross violation of trust,” but also sided with Mottinger on the sentence. Gardner was ordered to serve 6 years in prison with 5 years of probation.

Gardner will also have to pay restitution to the family and register as an “Offender Against Children.”

Gardner, Mottinger and Madden said that the two-month-old baby is making a remarkable recovery and are thankful for it.

Mottinger told the judge they plan on appealing the guilty verdict, citing inconsistencies with the baby’s injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex
Emersyn Decker in front of her make a wish camper
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
Samantha Perry, 38, (far left) and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Michael Burke, (far right) were...
Couple charged after body found in basement freezer, police say
"Holiday Lights on Main" in Mandan
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck

Latest News

Fargodome performers
Performers coming to Fargodome in 2022 Announced
Mystics Head Coach
BSC Men’s BB Coach Kevin Rice
Trench Training Center
Mario Lamoureux establishes hockey training center in Bismarck
Couper on the treadmill
New underwater treadmill helps dogs heal, stay active