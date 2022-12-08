First District streamlines vaccine process as flu, COVID, RSV on the rise

Respiratory illnesses increase
Respiratory illnesses increase(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - State health officials said flu cases have shot up since November, from 50 to more 850 cases.

To counter this, local health offices are streamlining the process to get vaccinations.

First District Health Unit said they will not require appointments for flu or COVID-19 vaccines. Their hours vary on weekdays.

For those who’ve received the COVID shot, they recommend getting an updated booster if you haven’t already since September.

They say RSV is affecting more people than usual as well this year. Children under four and the elderly are more likely to be hospitalized when they contract the virus.

