Espresso keeps them warm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us pick up a hot coffee to help us stay warm, but how do small coffee shops like Bitty Bean stay warm during frigid weather themselves?

Those at Bitty Bean say their customers are frequently worried about them staying warm in the below zero winter weather. Between such a small space, and constantly opening the drive through window, it is assumed it would get chilly inside, but it is quite the opposite.

“We’ve got a heater right below this window that blows heat down to the floor, so the heat goes down and then rises, so that helps a lot. We’ve had it on today probably more than any other day this far,” said Trent Mindeman, owner of Bitty Bean.

Aside from the heaters they have in the small building, Mindeman says their two espresso machines radiate a huge amount of heat. He said they actually have the air conditioning on inside the building about 10 months out of the year because of how warm it gets.

