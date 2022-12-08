Class-A Basketball Poll
There are a combined 36 first-place votes in the Class-A Basketball Polls this week. Minot is getting 30 of them.
The Magicians and Majettes are first in the boys and girls voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL
Team Record Pts Last WK
1. Minot High (12) 2-0 84 1st
2. Bismarck Century (6) 2-0 78 2nd
3. Fargo Davies 1-0 52 3rd
4. Grand Forks Red River 1-0 28 5th
5. Bismarck Legacy 1-0 20 NR
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Mandan (2-0) and Fargo North (1-1)
CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL
Team Record Pts Last WK
1. Minot High (18) 1-0 90 1st
2. Bismarck Century 1-2 63 2nd
3. Fargo Davies 1-0 46 4th
4. West Fargo 1-1 39 3rd
5. Grand Forks Red River 1-0 16 NR
OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (1-0) and Mandan (1-1)
