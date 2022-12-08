Class-A Basketball Poll

Class-A Basketball Poll
Class-A Basketball Poll
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

Class-A Basketball Poll

There are a combined 36 first-place votes in the Class-A Basketball Polls this week. Minot is getting 30 of them.

The Magicians and Majettes are first in the boys and girls voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team              Record Pts Last WK

1. Minot High (12)       2-0 84  1st

2. Bismarck Century (6)  2-0 78  2nd

3. Fargo Davies          1-0 52  3rd

4. Grand Forks Red River 1-0 28  5th

5. Bismarck Legacy       1-0 20  NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Mandan (2-0) and Fargo North (1-1)

- - - - - - - -

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team              Record Pts Last WK

1. Minot High (18)       1-0 90  1st

2. Bismarck Century      1-2 63  2nd

3. Fargo Davies          1-0 46  4th

4. West Fargo            1-1 39  3rd

5. Grand Forks Red River 1-0 16  NR

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (1-0) and Mandan (1-1)

