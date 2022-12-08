BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

Class-A Basketball Poll

There are a combined 36 first-place votes in the Class-A Basketball Polls this week. Minot is getting 30 of them.

The Magicians and Majettes are first in the boys and girls voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts Last WK

1. Minot High (12) 2-0 84 1st

2. Bismarck Century (6) 2-0 78 2nd

3. Fargo Davies 1-0 52 3rd

4. Grand Forks Red River 1-0 28 5th

5. Bismarck Legacy 1-0 20 NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Mandan (2-0) and Fargo North (1-1)

- - - - - - - -

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts Last WK

1. Minot High (18) 1-0 90 1st

2. Bismarck Century 1-2 63 2nd

3. Fargo Davies 1-0 46 4th

4. West Fargo 1-1 39 3rd

5. Grand Forks Red River 1-0 16 NR

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (1-0) and Mandan (1-1)

