Burgum unveils biggest budget ever: includes tax cuts, K-12, infrastructure spending

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum unveiled a historic executive budget that would be the most expensive in state history.

In an address to the Legislative Assembly today, Governor Burgum unveiled his $18.4 billion budget. The two-year plan includes $2.3 billion for K-12 education, more than $3 billion for roads, bridges, and water projects, all while cutting $500 million in income taxes.

Workforce: state leaders say it’s the number one issue stunting economic development.

“The problem has gotten to that critical stage where it’s starting to affect the quality of our healthcare, the quality of our education, our criminal justice system,” said Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot.

That’s why Burgum’s proposed budget addresses the problem from several angles.

“We’re proposing integrated and comprehensive workforce investment across all agencies and programs of $167 million,” said Burgum.

Another way he plans to address these issues: $500 million in income tax cuts.

“Now is the time to provide meaningful, permanent income tax cuts, to make this place a more attractive place to live and work, and a more attractive place for workers to move to,” said Burgum.

You might be wondering: how can the state pay for all of this and the countless other things in the Governor’s budget? Well, the answer to that is twofold: oil tax revenue from last session will likely top $6 billion dollars, which is significantly more than anticipated and the second highest total ever. And remember all those giant multitrillion-dollar bills Congress passed during covid? Well, the state is just now receiving a lot of that funding.

“When we look around at other states and see what their total budget increases have been: Montana, 9.1%, 12.7% in Idaho, 11.6% in South Dakota,” said Burgum.

That’s compared to an 11.5% increase in Burgum’s budget for North Dakota. There’s a lot of give and take in the Legislature, but leaders say there’s an appetite for a lot of the Governor’s proposals.

“We will devote the resources to outcompete others that have the same workforce shortages that we do,” said Hogue.

The new budget also includes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility in Mandan, $600 million in flood protection, $50 million to expand tourism, and $76 million dollars for childcare, among other investments.

Of course, this is just a plan. Before any of can be set into motion, the Legislature must first approve of each of the moving parts. And many of the state’s lawmakers have their own ideas for what North Dakota should do with its money. But, at least for now, the budget bar is set pretty high.

