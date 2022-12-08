BSC Men’s BB Coach Kevin Rice

Mystics Head Coach
Mystics Head Coach(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kevin Rice first came this far north to play professional basketball. As a player he was best known as a defensive stopper on three championship team for the Dakota Wizards.

After his playing days ended, Kevin started his coaching career. He was Dave Joerger’s assistant for the 2007 D-League Champions.

Rice returned to Bismarck from his home state of Texas to be the head men’s coach at Bismarck State. He was hired by the Mystics shortly before the start of the season.

BSC Head Coach Kevin Rice, “I had about a month to get something done. It felt like I had 10 seconds left on the shot clock to try to get a bucket, but I thought I did a pretty good job with that month. We’re just jelling and trying to learn. Luckily, it’s early in the season and not late so a lot of the mistakes and stuff that we’re doing and having problems within games, we just will correct those throughout the year and hopefully get better by the time conference starts.”

The Mystics are 3-4 so far this season. They host the Jimmies J.V. tomorrow at the Armory. The women’s game is first on Friday. It’s a 5:30 p.m. CT start with the men’s match up beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

