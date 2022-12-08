Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, Dr. Emily Eckroth, a family physician and Bismarck School Board member, pled guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September.

Below is her statement on the matter.

I have accepted responsibility for my regrettable actions that occurred on September 3, 2022. Sometimes the stressors of life, work, and family are difficult to manage, and on this occasion, these stressors resulted in me acting out of character. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and I will continue to strive at being an active, productive member of the Bismarck / Mandan community.

It is regrettable that some members of the media have decided to publish information of my arrest. It seems their purpose for doing so is to embarrass me personally for an incident that I deeply regret. I am not different than others who have made mistakes in their past and who strive to learn from those mistakes. I simply ask for understanding and respect of my privacy in this matter as I move forward.

I will have no further comment on the matter.

