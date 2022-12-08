Bismarck remembers K9 Bala

K9 Bala
K9 Bala(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - K9 Bala, police dog and beloved member of the Bismarck Police force, passed away on Monday.

Bala began service with the Bismarck Police Department in 2015 and worked with Sgt. Dan Salander over the years. She was deployed more than 1500 times over the span of her career. She also garnered national attention and adoration as she competed in America’s Top Dog by A&E in 2019.

Check back Thursday evening for more information on K9 Bala’s life and career.

