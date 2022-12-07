Williston Basin School District to offer business manager position to Dickinson State CFO

Kent Anderson
Kent Anderson(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District may soon have a business manager again.

On Monday, the board voted unanimously to offer Kent Anderson the job. Anderson is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Dickinson State University and previously served as business manager for Dickinson Public Schools. Superintendent Richard Faidley said Anderson stood out from the rest of the field.

“He did really well during the interview and was a perfect fit for our school district,” said Faidley.

Anderson was selected following a nationwide search for the position by a committee.

Faidley will negotiate terms with Anderson this month. Faidley expects Anderson to start in January.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46-year-old Emily Eckroth
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
Emersyn Decker in front of her make a wish camper
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
"Holiday Lights on Main" in Mandan
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck

Latest News

Now hiring
ND has fewer jobs available
Pioneer Generation station
Public Service Commission to hold hearing for potential expansion of Williams County power station
Karlsruh man sentenced to 60 years
Karlsruhe man sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually exploiting children
Gov. Doug Burgum delivers budget address
Gov. Burgum delivers budget address to joint session