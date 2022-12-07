Williston Basin School District to offer business manager position to Dickinson State CFO

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District may soon have a business manager again.

On Monday, the board voted unanimously to offer Kent Anderson the job. Anderson is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Dickinson State University and previously served as business manager for Dickinson Public Schools. Superintendent Richard Faidley said Anderson stood out from the rest of the field.

“He did really well during the interview and was a perfect fit for our school district,” said Faidley.

Anderson was selected following a nationwide search for the position by a committee.

Faidley will negotiate terms with Anderson this month. Faidley expects Anderson to start in January.

