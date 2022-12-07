Williams County pipeline spilled produced water, propylene glycol

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV)- Environmental Quality experts are inspecting the cleanup of a produced water and antifreeze spill from a pipeline in Williams County.

The Hess Corporation says the spill happened about two miles north of Ray on December 5.

Oil workers found it during a pipeline pressure test, when workers were using propylene glycol as an antifreeze.

A report from the Department of Environmental Quality says 186 barrels of the antifreeze and 106 barrels of produced water spilled and impacted agricultural land.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.