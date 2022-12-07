Senate Majority Leader: expect pro-life legislation from ND State Legislature

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue
Senate Majority Leader David Hogue(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Don’t expect quite as many hot-button issues at the North Dakota State Legislature when the session begins next year.

At the 2021 regular and special Legislative sessions, lawmakers tackled several controversial topics, including mask mandates, vaccine mandates, transgender students participating in sports, and Critical Race Theory. But this time around, Senate Majority Leader David Hogue expects to see fewer of those kinds of bills.

“All of those things came out in 2021. And I don’t expect we’ll see much of those because they’ve been resolved now. For example, nobody’s going to be compelling anyone to take a vaccination,” said Sen. Hogue.

What does he expect to see next session? Lots of bills addressing abortion issues. He says there will be a movement to rework the state’s trigger ban, which was supposed to go into effect in August, but has yet to be implemented, as it has been held up in the courts.

