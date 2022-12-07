Public Service Commission to hold hearing for potential expansion of Williams County power station

Pioneer Generation station
Pioneer Generation station(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Basin Electric Power Cooperative is looking to expand the Pioneer Generation station northwest of Williston.

The company filed a permit with the North Dakota Public Service Commission in October. They want to add up to 583 megawatts through additional engines and turbines. It currently generates about 242 megawatts.

“This is a very substantial new gas-powered generation facility being proposed to help provide support for the ongoing oil and gas development in that area, as well as new enterprises,” said Julie Fedorchak, Chairwoman of the Public Service Commission.

Commissioners will hold a hearing on the project on January 5.

