Photo display at Minot Public Library shows the faces of disability

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Disability comes in many forms, some of which are more visible than others.

The Minot Public Library partnered with Independence, Inc. to showcase photos of people with disabilities.

James Jamison said love and disability pride are a meaningful match because Independence, Inc. and others in the community rallied to help him get back in the game of life. He says he plans to pay it forward.

“Maybe it’s somebody who needs something positive said to them, to tell them they’re just fine. They are going to be all right even if they feel like they’re a mess,” said Jamison.

Jamison is one of the subjects on exhibit at the library by Independence, Inc. He said he has schizoaffective disorder. Before learning how to manage his diagnosis, he was unable to communicate effectively and handle doing things by himself.

Twenty-seven photos of Independence Inc. members and staff are displayed on the library’s walls.

All the participants of the exhibit were asked, ‘What does disability mean to you?’ Kenzie Larson, peer support specialist, said to her it means being unapologetic.

“I identify as having disabilities as well, but I’m not allowing that to define me. I’m using it as a reason to improve my life and being unapologetic to me means just being okay with being who you are,” said Larson.

More than half of the staff and board of directors of Independence, Inc., have some form of disability, some are visible, while others are not.

“It doesn’t matter. We help people from age zero all the way to age 100 one or whatever, so any age, any types of disability, we do help,” said Jamie Hadt, program director with Independence, Inc.

“As we continue to increase awareness and allow ourselves to be seen in our natural light without having to pretend that we’re something we’re not, I think that the world opens up to us,” said Larson.

Larson said those with disabilities are everywhere and her mission is to help break the stigma.

When Larson asked others what disability pride meant to them, some of the responses were individuality, not being ashamed and celebrating differences.

The photos will be on display at the library throughout the month.

