ND has fewer jobs available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State labor officials say fewer jobs were available in the state in November.

Employers posted 4.7 percent fewer jobs in November than in October, according to North Dakota Labor Market Information. A total of 16,001 jobs were listed as open.

The number of job openings is also nine percent lower than a year ago.

Most available jobs are in healthcare.

Williams County had the largest increase in job openings over the last year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.