ND Consumer Protection attorneys say online pet advertisements can be scams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As folks head online to search for good deals on products, they’re also looking online for other things, like finding a furry companion. But the Better Business Bureau is asking consumers to use caution if they’re buying a pet online.

BBB’s scam tracker indicates that consumers are finding false puppy advertisements online. Puppy scams are similar to other online fraud schemes. Scammers use fake websites to advertise a litter that doesn’t exist, get people to wire payment, sometimes multiple times, and then disappear before a dog is ever delivered. North Dakota consumer fraud attorneys say if a deal seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

“If you want puppies, purchase those locally or go to the animal shelters in your own community, or region. Because puppies being sold online simply are not often legitimate,” said Parrell Grossman, director of the Consumer Protection & Antitrust Division for the attorney general of North Dakota.

To prevent puppy scams, the BBB says you should visit pets in person before paying, set up a video call to see the animal, or conduct reverse image searches on photos attached to ads.

Pet scam losses in the U.S. are predicted to approach $2 million this year.

