Murder charge will stay for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run

Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)(KFYR)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The murder charge will stay for 41-year-old Shannon Brandt, following a four-hour preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon in Foster County.

Brandt is accused of running over 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota in September.

Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the judge found Brandt intended to drive his vehicle forward. He said the judge is deciding to move forward with the two charges, murder and duty in an accident involving death or injury.

Brandt will now proceed to an arraignment hearing. He’s entered a not guilty plea on both charges.

During the preliminary hearing, the judge cut Brandt’s bond in half. It was originally $1 million, cash only. It’s now posted at $500,000.

Court documents say Brandt called 911 and said he hit Ellingson because he was being threatened. Documents say Brandt told authorities the 18-year-old was part of a republican extremist group and that he was afraid they were coming to get him.

Brandt also admitted to drinking before the incident. He was initially charged with vehicular homicide, it was upgraded to murder days later.

The judge has not set a trial date.

