More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex

Ross Petrie
Ross Petrie(KFYR-TV)
By Marcus Hendrickson and Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More charges have been filed against the Williston man accused of with possessing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives back in October.

Along with the initial “release of destructive forces” felony charge, 28-year-old Ross Petrie now faces an additional ten counts, including one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, four felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, and one Class C felony count of possessing a bomb.

According to an affidavit, police identified several containers in his apartment and vehicle that are consistent with a method of manufacturing methamphetamine. They also located a fuel/air explosive device capable of creating multiple detonations.

Petrie is currently out on $100,000 bond. He will need to attend another bond hearing for the new charges on December 16.

Trial for the initial charge is scheduled for February 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
46-year-old Emily Eckroth
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
Emersyn Decker in front of her make a wish camper
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
"Holiday Lights on Main" in Mandan
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck

Latest News

Faces of disability
Photo display at Minot Public Library shows the faces of disability
Car battery
Don’t get stuck in the cold: do maintenance on your car battery
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Murder charge will stay for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run
NDDA Specialty Crop Grants
Applications open for 2023 NDDA Specialty Crop Grant
Real Estate market
Change of pace in real estate