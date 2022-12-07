Minot Kiwanis Club Donates to Trinity Health’s Upcoming Play Therapy Room

The Kiwanis Club of Minot
The Kiwanis Club of Minot(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Kiwanis Club of Minot did its part Tuesday to support children’s therapy in the area.

The group donated $15,000 to the Trinity Health Foundation for the children’s play therapy room that will be part of Trinity’s new medical campus in southwest Minot.

It’ll includes toys for all ages: a basketball set, a padded play pit, and a dynamic floor projector, just to name a few.

“If we can help provide a space for children,” said Liz Weeks, “to think about something other than being in the hospital, improve their moods and give them a little bit of joy throughout the day, I think it’s a great thing for Kiwanis to be able to help in that way.”

“From an emotional standpoint, it’s a good support system and it just helps them feel more normal, like the rest us when we’re able to get back to things that we’re used to doing,” said Dusty Zimmerman.

Zimmerman added that children’s lives are all about play, and they wanted to give kids the opportunity to move more as they recover.

The new campus is expected to open in the spring.

