Karlsruh man sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually exploiting children

Karlsruh man sentenced to 60 years(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a Karlsruh man to 60 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children.

Dwayne Gerard, Sr. pleaded guilty in August to eight counts of sexual exploitation of minors. Court documents report between 2015 and 2019, Gerard produced videos of himself sexually abusing multiple children with the purpose of distributing the material. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2021.

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Judge Daniel Hovland called Gerard “a parent’s worst nightmare” and said it was one of the worst cases he had seen.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

