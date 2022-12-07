First of it’s kind in Bismarck: Send it offers 16 lanes for cornhole

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jed Geer, president of Send it, and his two co-owners Brad Anderson and Brandon Koch met years ago playing in cornhole leagues around Bismarck. They have loved the game and wished for a designated space to play.

“This is literally a guilty pleasure we have, and we just wanted to put this together so people can come in and check it out and we think they’ll fall in love with the game as well,” said Geer.

Though all three owners play in leagues, Send It is open to everyone. Whether you’ve been playing for years, or have never played before, they say cornhole is for everyone to enjoy.

“Cornhole is a nice, easy game to just come in and play at all skill levels,” said Geer.

Though cornhole is in the name, Send It offers much more than that. There is a full-service bar, pizza, pull tabs, and even 6 lanes of axe throwing offering many different weapons to throw.

“Just doing research we feel like we are one of about 20 or so facilities like this in the nation,” said Geer.

The cornhole facility plans to be open 24/7 with the coming new year, for league players to have their own keys to come in and practice any time they want.

From now until the end of 2022, Send It is offering free lane rentals for everyone to come in and play to see what they are all about.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.