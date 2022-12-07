Don’t get stuck in the cold: do maintenance on your car battery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Towing’s 24/7 dispatcher, Sheree Dewitz, has been answering calls for help non-stop, especially since temperatures plummeted below zero.

“It’s non-stop day and night, so you know we’re getting calls all throughout the day, and then in the night it’s waking us up and we have to go out and help people then as well,” said Dewitz.

Dakota Towing is there to help tow your stubborn, non-starting vehicle, but they will also try to jump the vehicle before strapping up the tow hitch.

“With some of our bigger trucks, sometimes we’re able to jump start it, which a normal vehicle won’t be able to do that, and then if we can’t jump start it, we can always tow it after that,” said Dewitz.

Preventative maintenance and preparing for the winter can save you from cold car troubles.

“Preventative maintenance is a lot better than going to that one day where you want to go to work, you turn it over and it just goes click, click, click and you think ‘Oh my battery’s dead,’” said Jason Davies, service technician at Interstate Battery.

Davies says that although batteries often do lose power in the winter months especially, that doesn’t mean they always need to be replaced. Often, he finds that batteries just need to be recharged, as they are not getting enough time to recharge in your vehicle.

“One of the worst things is not driving enough, so if you have a ten-minute commute to work and back and the vehicle’s parked outside, that ten-minute drive in the morning and afternoon is nowhere near enough time to keep that battery fully charged,” said Davies.

He says batteries in North Dakota on average will last for 4 to 5 years with good maintenance and care. Davies says getting your battery tested before cold weather is smart in preventing a non-starting vehicle. Interstate battery offers free battery testing, so you always know where your batteries power level stands and can safely drive in sub-zero conditions.

