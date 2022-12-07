CRT ban-related rules to be implemented in new year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the new year, school boards across the state will have to adopt new policies regarding critical race theory.

At the special session in November, the State Legislature banned the teaching of CRT, which is the idea the nation’s institutions are systemically racist.

The ban went into effect in August, but the Department of Public Instruction’s rules guiding district policy were only just approved on Monday.

“Legislators have the opportunity and authority to enact or pass any law that they feel. If they feel that the ban has gone far enough, or if it has gone too far, whatever they decide to do. As we always say at the Capitol, the legislators create the law, the agencies implement the law as they intended it to be created,” said Kirsten Baesler, superintendent of schools for the state of North Dakota.

The new rules that will be implemented in the new year require schools to adopt policies to determine if the ban has been violated and to deal with complaints from community members.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.