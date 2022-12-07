CRT ban-related rules to be implemented in new year

Critical Race Theory
Critical Race Theory(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the new year, school boards across the state will have to adopt new policies regarding critical race theory.

At the special session in November, the State Legislature banned the teaching of CRT, which is the idea the nation’s institutions are systemically racist.

The ban went into effect in August, but the Department of Public Instruction’s rules guiding district policy were only just approved on Monday.

“Legislators have the opportunity and authority to enact or pass any law that they feel. If they feel that the ban has gone far enough, or if it has gone too far, whatever they decide to do. As we always say at the Capitol, the legislators create the law, the agencies implement the law as they intended it to be created,” said Kirsten Baesler, superintendent of schools for the state of North Dakota.

The new rules that will be implemented in the new year require schools to adopt policies to determine if the ban has been violated and to deal with complaints from community members.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
46-year-old Emily Eckroth
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
CHASE DUBORD
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

Leadership with the major flood protection plan and the City of Minot are planning to ask the...
Flood protection a priority in Minot: leaders seek funding to finish project on time
Send It!
First of it’s kind in Bismarck: Send it offers 16 lanes for cornhole
"Holiday Lights on Main" in Mandan
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck
Aiming for Answers: Part 2
Aiming for Answers 2: a look at the purpose of law enforcement training and how situations can escalate