Change of pace in real estate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2022 is wrapping up, and it’s been an interesting year for real estate agents and home buyers.

Before home buyers get to pose with Sold signs after closing on their dream home, they have to go through the process of finding a home. Kassie Hanson is just one Bismarck realtor that has watched the pace of the real estate market change this year. She says the market is constantly fluctuating.

“So, from last year, the market was so hot that people had to be ready to make an offer the day the house went on the market,” said Kassie Hanson, Realtor NextHome Legendary Properties.

She says this led some buyers to rush through the process defensively to get a house locked in. This year, the pace has slowed down and has benefited first-time home buyers like Cole Garman and his partner.

“And everybody was trying to lock in those low-interest rates. So, recently as the rates have increased, I think it’s been easier as a buyer because that competition has gone down,” said Cole Garman, Mandan resident, and first-time home buyer.

This change of pace is due to changes in interest rates, listings, and competitiveness in the market, but Hanson says this can actually be a positive development for some home buyers.

“Now, from interest rates going from 2.6% to 6.49% in such a short amount of time, it’s slowing the market down. It can actually benefit buyers to get ready to move into their next home. It’s much less of a race. You’re gonna start seeing price reductions,” said Hanson.

Even with the higher interest rates, homebuyers like Garman feel like it’s been easier to find a home he really likes and avoid high rent costs.

“Regardless of the interest rates now, it was more beneficial to me to invest in a tangible asset rather than renting month to month, and watching that go up every year,” said Garman.

Potential home buyers will see a market fluctuation in the near future, though, says Hanson.

“There has been a huge price increase which came from a 34% spike. They’re starting to drop quite a bit. You’re gonna see some price reductions, you’re gonna see days on the market a lot longer, and that’s been happening since late fall,” said Hanson.

She also has observed fewer listings than last year.

