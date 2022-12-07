Change of pace in real estate

Real Estate market
Real Estate market(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2022 is wrapping up, and it’s been an interesting year for real estate agents and home buyers.

Before home buyers get to pose with Sold signs after closing on their dream home, they have to go through the process of finding a home. Kassie Hanson is just one Bismarck realtor that has watched the pace of the real estate market change this year. She says the market is constantly fluctuating.

“So, from last year, the market was so hot that people had to be ready to make an offer the day the house went on the market,” said Kassie Hanson, Realtor NextHome Legendary Properties.

She says this led some buyers to rush through the process defensively to get a house locked in. This year, the pace has slowed down and has benefited first-time home buyers like Cole Garman and his partner.

“And everybody was trying to lock in those low-interest rates. So, recently as the rates have increased, I think it’s been easier as a buyer because that competition has gone down,” said Cole Garman, Mandan resident, and first-time home buyer.

This change of pace is due to changes in interest rates, listings, and competitiveness in the market, but Hanson says this can actually be a positive development for some home buyers.

“Now, from interest rates going from 2.6% to 6.49% in such a short amount of time, it’s slowing the market down. It can actually benefit buyers to get ready to move into their next home. It’s much less of a race. You’re gonna start seeing price reductions,” said Hanson.

Even with the higher interest rates, homebuyers like Garman feel like it’s been easier to find a home he really likes and avoid high rent costs.

“Regardless of the interest rates now, it was more beneficial to me to invest in a tangible asset rather than renting month to month, and watching that go up every year,” said Garman.

Potential home buyers will see a market fluctuation in the near future, though, says Hanson.

“There has been a huge price increase which came from a 34% spike. They’re starting to drop quite a bit. You’re gonna see some price reductions, you’re gonna see days on the market a lot longer, and that’s been happening since late fall,” said Hanson.

She also has observed fewer listings than last year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
46-year-old Emily Eckroth
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
Emersyn Decker in front of her make a wish camper
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
"Holiday Lights on Main" in Mandan
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck

Latest News

Car battery
Don’t get stuck in the cold: do maintenance on your car battery
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Murder charge will stay for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run
NDDA Specialty Crop Grants
Applications open for 2023 NDDA Specialty Crop Grant
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex