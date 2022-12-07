Applications open for 2023 NDDA Specialty Crop Grant

NDDA Specialty Crop Grants
NDDA Specialty Crop Grants(KFYR-TV)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - Applications are now being accepted for 2023 Specialty Crop Grants.

The funding for the grants has not yet been received from the USDA, but they are expected to receive it in the next few months.

The ND Department of Agriculture will distribute the funds through a competitive grant process.

Specialty crops include dry beans, dry peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.

Projects funded by the grants start Oct. 1, 2023 and must be completed by Sept. 30, 2025.

Information to apply can be found on the NDDA’s website at https://www.ndda.nd.gov/scbgp.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
46-year-old Emily Eckroth
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
Emersyn Decker in front of her make a wish camper
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
"Holiday Lights on Main" in Mandan
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck

Latest News

Faces of disability
Photo display at Minot Public Library shows the faces of disability
Car battery
Don’t get stuck in the cold: do maintenance on your car battery
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Murder charge will stay for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run
Real Estate market
Change of pace in real estate