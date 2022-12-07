Applications open for 2023 NDDA Specialty Crop Grant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - Applications are now being accepted for 2023 Specialty Crop Grants.

The funding for the grants has not yet been received from the USDA, but they are expected to receive it in the next few months.

The ND Department of Agriculture will distribute the funds through a competitive grant process.

Specialty crops include dry beans, dry peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.

Projects funded by the grants start Oct. 1, 2023 and must be completed by Sept. 30, 2025.

Information to apply can be found on the NDDA’s website at https://www.ndda.nd.gov/scbgp.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.