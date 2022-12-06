Winter maintenance at Bismarck Airport

Bismarck Airport
Bismarck Airport(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just like cars, planes require seasonal maintenance in order to meet safety requirements. One of those procedures during the winter months is making sure all ice is cleared off aircraft.

Trucks are used to de-ice the planes. The vehicles have de-icing fluid and warmers to help keep the wings clean. Ice can also get on the wings in the clouds, even if it’s not snowing or super cold out.

“The aircrafts need to be de-iced because snow and even frost will affect the lift of the aircraft, which is needed for the aircraft to fly, so in order to remove the frost or snow, the airline operator has de-icing equipment,” said Matthew J. Remynse, marketing and operations manager, Bismarck Airport.

Matthew Remynse also says while the airlines ensure time is added for snow and ice removal, sometimes they get behind, and they appreciate the patience from passengers.

