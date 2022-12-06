Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending

Robert Smith suspended without pay
Robert Smith suspended without pay(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 5, 2022
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The principal of Bakken Elementary in Williston was suspended without pay by the school district board Monday night.

In a unanimous vote, the board voted to contemplate the discharge of Robert Smith, spending about 10 minutes in executive session to discuss the suspension.

Smith served as the principal at Round Prairie Elementary for several years prior to being moved to Bakken at the beginning of the school year. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October.

The specific reason for Smith’s suspension is not known at this time.

Superintendent Richard Faidley couldn’t comment on the details that led to the suspension but said there are “significant issues that occurred.”

